Year on, Paliyar tribals await houses sanctioned to them

In January 2025, TNIE reported the plight of the tribal people, following which the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department, on February 19, 2025, allotted Rs 6.2 lakh each for the construction of 13 houses. However, the beneficiaries claimed that the construction work has witnessed an extraordinary delay, forcing them to live in huts.

In their petition submitted to Collector A K Kamal Kishore on Monday, the tribal people urged the state government to complete the construction as soon as possible. "We have to deal with reptile bites frequently. During rainy seasons, we are forced to take refuge in the houses of our relatives," one of the petitioners said.

When contacted by TNIE, an official said that the construction works would be expedited. Social activist T Suresh, who is working for the welfare of the Paliyar tribal community, urged the state government to replace the single-room shelters with proper houses.