Shortage of specialists ails TN health centres, says panel

CHENNAI: The state planning commission has found critical shortage in the number of specialists– physicians, radiographers, ophthalmic assistants–and staff nurses in community health centres in the state.

In its health facility assessment in the focus block report published on Tuesday, the commission pointed out that despite apparent staff strength, operational stress exists in many health centres due to over-sanctioning without commensurate deployment and uneven distribution.

The commission conducted the assessment in 2025, covering 259 primary health centres (PHCs) and community health centres (CHCs) across 50 focus blocks (economically backwards or hilly blocks) in 37 districts.

The commission found physician posts at community health centres show 100% shortfall against both state and Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) norms. Radiographers and ophthalmic assistants show 59% shortfall, and lab technicians show 70% against IPHS norms, despite appearing adequate under state norms.

As per IPHS norms there is 81% nurse shortfall at CHCs as against 54% in PHCs and UPHCs, threatening maternity, emergency and in-patient care. Immediate contractual augmentation based redeployment are required to prevent service disruption, the report said.