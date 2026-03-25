GI-tagged Authoor vetrilai struggles to find export market as farmers cite lack of support, training

THOOTHUKUDI: Despite securing the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Authoor vetrilai, betel farmers in the region continue to face significant hurdles in exporting the produce due to a lack of awareness and training in obtaining mandatory phytosanitary certification.

With the Assembly elections around the corner, farmers have urged both the state and Union governments to prioritise betel leaf exports and introduce targeted support measures to prevent cultivators from shifting to alternative crops.

They emphasised that strengthening export channels would help revive cultivation and improve livelihoods. Authoor vetrilai, cultivated along the banks of the Thamirabarani River, is known for its distinct pungency and spicy flavour. However, farmers say the cultivation area has been steadily shrinking, with younger generations reluctant to take up betel farming.

“Nearly a decade ago, around five tonnes of betel leaves were produced daily in Authoor. Today, it has dropped to just one or two tonnes,” farmers associated with the local growers’ association said.

Ajith Kumar, a farmer from Mukkani, noted that many cultivators have shifted to cash crops such as banana and coconut due to poor market access and lack of export facilitation. He also alleged that insufficient promotional efforts, including the absence of official documentation or marketing initiatives, have affected the product’s visibility.