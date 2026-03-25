GI-tagged Authoor vetrilai struggles to find export market as farmers cite lack of support, training

THOOTHUKUDI: Despite securing the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Authoor vetrilai, betel farmers in the region continue to face significant hurdles in exporting the produce due to a lack of awareness and training in obtaining mandatory phytosanitary certification.
With the Assembly elections around the corner, farmers have urged both the state and Union governments to prioritise betel leaf exports and introduce targeted support measures to prevent cultivators from shifting to alternative crops.
They emphasised that strengthening export channels would help revive cultivation and improve livelihoods. Authoor vetrilai, cultivated along the banks of the Thamirabarani River, is known for its distinct pungency and spicy flavour. However, farmers say the cultivation area has been steadily shrinking, with younger generations reluctant to take up betel farming.
“Nearly a decade ago, around five tonnes of betel leaves were produced daily in Authoor. Today, it has dropped to just one or two tonnes,” farmers associated with the local growers’ association said.
Ajith Kumar, a farmer from Mukkani, noted that many cultivators have shifted to cash crops such as banana and coconut due to poor market access and lack of export facilitation. He also alleged that insufficient promotional efforts, including the absence of official documentation or marketing initiatives, have affected the product’s visibility.
The GI tag for Authoor vetrilai was granted in April 2023 by the Geographical Indications Registry under Intellectual Property India to the Authoor Vattara Vetrilai Vivasayigal Sangam. However, within months of receiving the recognition, floods inundated betel farms in the region, causing severe losses.
“We have recovered from the damage, but several farmers have already moved to other crops due to lack of insurance coverage and low returns,” said Murugesan, a farmer-cum-trader from Authoor.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior agriculture official pointed out that crop insurance under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) is extended only to crops cultivated over a minimum of 20 hectares in a village. With Authoor vetrilai grown across just 38 acres, it does not qualify for coverage under the scheme.
P Sanjai Gandhi, Nodal officer for GI registrations in Tamil Nadu, told TNIE that the farmers’ association should actively participate in agricultural expos and marketing seminars across the country to explore export opportunities.
Farmers also stressed the urgent need for government assistance in obtaining phytosanitary certification, a prerequisite for exporting agricultural commodities. S Sivasubramanian, an exporter from Mukkani, said one of his consignments was rejected due to the absence of such certification.
He added that the sterilisation process required to meet export standards often reduces the shelf life of the leaves, making it even more challenging to access international markets.