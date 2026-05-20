TN records 94.31% pass percentage in class 10 board exams; 1,931 Govt schools score 100%

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded a pass percentage of 94.31% in the Class 10 board examinations, the results of which were released on Wednesday. The pass percentage is 0.51 percentage points higher than last year’s 93.80%.

According to the Directorate of Government Examinations, 8,70,643 students from 12,467 schools appeared for the examinations, of whom 8,21,105 passed. A total of 11,174 students were absent.

Girls once again outperformed boys, recording a pass percentage of 96.47%, compared to 92.15% among boys, a gap of 4.32 percentage points.

Last year, 8,71,239 students appeared for the examinations, of whom 8,17,261 passed.

Among schools, 5,171 recorded a 100% pass rate, while 8,233 schools achieved a pass percentage above 95%. Among government schools alone, 1,931 secured 100% results, and 3,463 recorded pass percentages above 95%.

By school category, private schools registered the highest pass percentage at 98.14%, followed by government-aided schools at 94.34% and government schools at 91.86%.

Girls’ schools recorded a pass percentage of 96.42%, while boys’ schools registered 88.50%. Girls’ schools performed 7.92 percentage points better than boys’ schools and 5.92 percentage points higher than co-educational schools.

A total of 17,132 students scored centum in at least one subject, including 2,774 students from government schools. Science recorded the highest number of centums at 10,476, followed by Social Science (3,336), Mathematics (3,194), English (92), and Tamil (34).

Among districts, Pudukottai topped the State with a pass percentage of 97.57%, followed by Sivaganga (97.54%), Thanjavur (97.41%), Tiruchirappalli (97.31%), and Kanniyakumari (97.30%).

Of the 13,292 students with disabilities who appeared for the examinations, 11,416 passed. Among prison inmates, 354 out of 370 cleared the exams. Meanwhile, 8,744 out of 24,353 private candidates passed.

The examinations were conducted from March 11 to April 6.