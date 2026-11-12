Scanner glitch and Rs 10 shortage hit TN Tasmac’s bottle return scheme

CHENNAI: The empty bottle return scheme at Tasmac retail outlets has run into trouble within days of its launch, with staff reporting QR code scanners failing to connect to the server and a shortage of Rs 10 change, frequently leading to arguments with customers.

TNIE visited more than 10 retail outlets in Saidapet, Guindy, Velachery, Narayanapuram and Medavakkam, where several customers were seen waiting for refunds while others stood in long queues to purchase liquor. Employees at several outlets said the scanning system frequently failed to connect to the server or stopped midway, delaying refunds to customers returning empty bottles.

“The management has not made adequate arrangements for Rs 10 change. We have to source Rs 10 coins from private parties for a commission, which we have to pay from our own pockets,” said a supervisor at one of the outlets.

N Ramesh (35), who was seen arguing with staff at a retail outlet in Pallikaranai, said he had been waiting for his refund because of scanner problems.

“The employees are unable to scan the QR code on the bottle, as it is not clear. I have been waiting for the last 10 minutes to get my `10 refund,” he said.

A senior Tasmac official said the corporation had received several complaints about scanner-related issues and was working to resolve the problem. With the support of banks, Rs 10 in change had been supplied to all outlets across the state. However, as the amount had proved insufficient, district managers had been instructed to arrange more, he added. “The problems would be resolved gradually,” he said.

Under the revised mechanism, which came into force on November 1 along with an Environmental and Social Welfare Cess, employees must scan the QR code on every liquor bottle before selling it.