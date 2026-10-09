Villagers stage stir, want Tamil Nadu govt to return land acquired for TNHB project in 1988

VELLORE: Around 50 residents of Nadapparai in Alamelumangapuram staged a sit-in at the village entrance demanding that the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) return their land parcels, which were among the 484 acres acquired for a project in 1988. Mired in litigation, the project never took off, leaving nearly 200 villagers from 45 families stuck in an unresolved situation.

After a Vellore court recently issued a notice directing the villagers to collect compensation for the land, the residents staged the protest on the service road of the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway on Thursday. They held a similar protest in July, insisting that they did not want compensation and that the land be returned to them.

“A majority of the villagers are farmers, and we have no alternative livelihood if our land is taken away from us,” said Shiva Prakash, a farmer from the area. Some are engaged in goat rearing, while other residents work as autorickshaw drivers or run small shops in the village.

Lakshmi A, another resident, said the prolonged litigation has further affected the financial situation of many residents. "I could not apply for an education loan for my children, as the house kept as collateral was on TNHB land," she said.