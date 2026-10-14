Opposition flays artificial shortage, blames TVK govt for poor planning

CHENNAI: Criticising the TVK government for its decision to procure electricity at rates of up to Rs 35 per unit, the opposition parties alleged poor planning and said excessive dependence on costly power purchases would increase the financial burden on the state-owned power utility and consumers.

Opposition leader Udhayanidhi Stalin accused the government of poor planning and claimed it had created an artificial power shortage by citing lower wind power generation, lack of rain and similar incidents in Punjab to justify the expensive purchases. He said the government should not pass on the additional cost of high-priced power purchases to the consumers, “who are already bearing the burden of electricity charges”.

Former electricity minister V Senthil Balaji, while addressing the press at Anna Arivalayam, accused the government of failing to prepare for the rise in power demand and relying on the open market instead of improving generation from the state’s own power plants.

Referring to a social media post by the current Electricity Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar in 2021, Balaji said he had demanded the resignation of the electricity minister for purchasing power at Rs 20 per unit. “Today, the TVK government is purchasing electricity at Rs 35/unit,” he said.

Claiming that annual generation from state-owned power plants had increased from 22,000 million units under the AIADMK regime to 29,000 million units under the DMK government, Balaji accused the present administration of reducing its own generation and increasing dependence on expensive purchases.