TN govt plans GI tag push for 10 agro products

CHENNAI: Agriculture Minister R Vinoth on Monday announced that the Tamil Nadu government will apply for Geographical Indication (GI) tags for 10 agricultural products from various parts of the state, including the Kancheepuram Parimilagai, Poyyur Kathiri (Nagapattinam), Chidambaram Black Gram, Karumandurai Kadukkai, Thiruvaiyaru Elai Vazhai, Eraiyur Karunai Kilangu, Cuddalore Vettiver, Manapparai Brinjal, Ooty Garlic and Javvadhu Pei Sesame.

The minister said Rs 30 lakh will be allocated for obtaining GI recognition for the above products, which are associated with distinctive characteristics and geographical identifications.

Vinoth said the government will establish nine new seed storage godowns in seven districts at a cost of Rs 11.64 crore to preserve the quality, germination capacity and vigour of seeds procured from farmers.

The godowns will come up at Kattuthottam and Pattukkottai in Thanjavur district; Nagamangalam in Mayiladuthurai; Vellalaviduthi in Pudukkottai; Papparapatti in Dharmapuri; Danishpet in Salem; Madathukulam in Tiruppur and Kanchikudikadu and Keerandhi in Tiruvarur.