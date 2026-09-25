Shortage of motor vehicle inspectors delays registration, licensing in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A shortage of Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVIs) in Tiruchy district, with only four officials in place against the sanctioned strength for three Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) and five unit offices, has significantly delayed vehicle registration and other routine transport services, including issuance of licences.

The shortage has particularly impacted suburban offices. Of the five unit offices, only Lalgudi and Musiri have permanent inspectors, while Thuraiyur, Thiruverumbur and Manapparai function without dedicated personnel. In these offices, inspectors are deputed only two to three times a week to handle registration, vehicle testing and licence-related work, leading to delays on other days.

Registration agents representing four-wheeler manufacturers and driving school owners said the irregular availability of inspectors has slowed the registration of new vehicles and delayed vehicle testing. They urged the transport department to fill the vacancies at the earliest. A petition highlighting the issue was also submitted by representatives from Manapparai to the collectorate and the Regional Transport Office last week.

K Rooban, an agent with a leading four-wheeler manufacturer, said the issue is more severe in Manapparai, Thuraiyur and Tiruchy East. “Manapparai unit office, which comes under Tiruchy West, has only a Grade-II MVI who is deputed there twice a week. If the inspector is on leave even for a week, registrations come to a halt,” he said. He added that while 5 to 10 registrations are processed per day, delays result in a weekly backlog of around 100 applications across these offices.

John Martin, secretary of the Tamil Nadu Light and Heavy Vehicle Driving School Association, said that while the issue existed earlier, it was not as severe when five inspectors were in service till March 2026.