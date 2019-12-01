Adivasis from across Telangana gear up for 'Chalo Delhi' meet

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Adivasis from various district across the State are gearing up for the ‘Chalo Delhi’ public meeting to be held at Jantar Mantar in the national capital on December 9. The people belonging to various Tribal communities are making elaborate arrangements to make the programme a historic event.

The main objective of the event is to demand the removal of the migrated Lambada tribe from the list of Scheduled Tribes (ST).

During the massive meeting, the Adivasis will also demand the government to issue pattas to those people belonging to various Tribal communities who had been carrying out cultivation at forest lands (poddu lands) for several years.

The Adivasis have been raising the demand for the expulsion of the Lambada tribe from the list of Scheduled Tribes (ST) before the Centre for the past three years.

The Adivasis claim that the people belonging to the Lambada tribe migrate from other states and get hold of ST status and take away the jobs that they should get.

Even though they have been protesting for long, the mandal-level officials continue to issue ST certificates to the people belonging to the Lambada tribe, against the interest of the Adivasis.

Speaking to Express, P Bapu Rao, the district general secretary of the Adivasi Hakkula Porata Samithi which has taken special initiative to turn the event historic, said that the organisation will appoint one volunteer for every 10 attendees.