Child-friendly POCSO court inaugurated in Karimnagar 

KARIMNAGAR: Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court Raghvendra Singh Chauhan on Saturday inaugurated the newly constructed child-friendly POCSO Court in Karimnagar.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief justice of the High Court said that if the State government allocates around 10 to 15 acres of land near the NALSAR University of Law at Shameerpet in Hyderabad, the officials concerned will be able to set up a lawyers’ academy and a recreation centre which would help the lawyers improve their skills.

High Court judges Challa Kodandaram and P Naveen Rao and Principal District and Sessions Judge G Anupama Chakravarthy were also present during the occasion.

While addressing a gathering of lawyers, the chief justice said that the Bar Council of Telangana and the Telangana High Court Advocates Association will take all necessary measures to improve the skills of the lawyers.

He also mentioned that the judiciary is working with commitment to strengthen democracy in the State.

Referring to the people of South India, he mentioned that the people here are extremely polite.

The chief justice also noted that the Karimnagar bar association is strong enough to conduct workshops and lectures to train young persons.

He also noted that to dispose of cases quickly, the High Court is working on Saturdays as well.

Meanwhile, Raghvendra Singh Chauhan appealed to the judicial staff to behave politely to all the common people who come seeking their help.

The way the executive and judiciary work in Karimnagar, hand in hand, is a good sign to all and is a symbol of coordination, he added.

Commenting on the massive number of cases that have been pending for the past 10 years in Karimnagar, 762 in total including criminal and civil cases, he requested the members of the bar association to cooperate with the judicial officials for speeding up the trials.

He also suggested the officials concerned to organise Lok Adalats to dispose of cases faster.

The CJ also inaugurated the RO water plant that has been set up on the court premises.

Later, the chief justice and the other judges visited Nandi Medaram pump house in Peddapalli district and inspected tunnels of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) project.