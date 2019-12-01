Home States Telangana

Congress plans to stage statewide protests against Telangana RTC fare hike

TPCC chief asked the AICC, PCC, DCC members and office bearers to mobilise at least 10 party workers from each mandal to participate in the programme and to make it a grand success.

TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy speaks during the party’s core committee meeting in Hyderabad on Saturday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Criticising the decision to increase the TSRTC fares, the Congress party has decided to stage statewide protests, opposing the State government’s move on Monday. A decision to this effect was taken during the TPCC core committee meeting held at Gandhi Bhavan here on Saturday.  

Speaking to the media after the meeting, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the grand old party will protest against the government’s decision to increase the ticket prices by 20 paise per kilometre.

“The State government should bear the losses of the transport corporation,” he said.

The TPCC chief also urged the party cadre to turn up in large numbers at “Bharath Bachao Andolan” programme to be held in Delhi on December 14. 

He asked the AICC, PCC, DCC members and office bearers to mobilise at least 10 party workers from each mandal to participate in the programme and to make it a grand success.

Condemning the gruesome rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the State government should take responsibility for the brutal incident and asked the party cadre to a candlelight vigil in all the district headquarters on Sunday. 

AICC Telangana in-charge of RC Khuntia and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka were present on the occasion.

