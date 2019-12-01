KCR discusses various plans to strengthen Telangana RTC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the eve of the luncheon meeting with the TSRTC employees, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held a review meeting on Saturday with Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar and other senior officials on the points to be discussed with the transport corporation staff.

According to sources, the chief minister reportedly discussed the short term, medium-term and long term plans to strengthen the RTC.

For the first time, a crucial meeting on the TSRTC will be held without the involvement of any recognised unions on Sunday, when the chief minister will host lunch to around 500 RTC employees and hold a meeting with them at Pragathi Bhavan.

No union leader or a representative of any union has been invited for the meeting.

The reason, as explained by the chief minister, being that the union leaders, for their own survival, misled around 49,000 employees and prompted them to go on an illegal strike, causing hardships both to the employees and the commuters.

During the Sunday meeting, the chief minister will explain the current financial status of the RTC and the condition of the buses.

The State government-sanctioned Rs 100 crore, after allowing the employees to resume duties. The government also announced a hike in ticket fares, which will come into effect on Monday.

The CM would elicit the views of the employees on how to bail out the corporation.

Five employees each from all 97 depots are invited to the meeting. After listening to the staff’s suggestions, the chief minister may take a few key decisions.