Telangana innovators win big at Jagriti Sustainable Enterprise Awards

HYDERABAD: Three innovators from Telangana won laurels at the third edition of the Jagriti Sustainable Enterprise Awards 2019, held in collaboration with Coca Cola India on November 28 and 29 at Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research and Entrepreneurship Education (SIMSREE) college in Mumbai. Out of the six winners across the nation, three are from Telangana.

The awards were given under the themes - Water, Recycle and Agriculture.

Time and again, innovators from the State have been proving their talent and redefining the concept of innovation as a solution.

Amongst the three, Uday Nadiwade and Rajesh Saraf from Hyderabad secured the first position for their innovation, a hard water softener, under the ‘Water’ theme, while Godasu Narsimha from Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri was declared the runner up in the same category for his innovation, a water hyacinth removal machine.

Narsimha Chary Mandaji from Nizamabad was declared the winner under the theme ‘Recycle’ for his innovation to use spoiled tube lights in an effective way to prevent mercury from contaminating land and water.

The winners were awarded a cash prize of Rs 1,25,000 for 1st position and Rs 75,000 for runner up. Five Telangana innovators who made it to the finals on November 29th will receive an opportunity to participate in the upcoming Jagriti Yatra, the world’s largest train journey, beginning in December this year.

