By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Two forest officials are feared drowned while four others swam to safety when the country boat in which they were traveling in Pranahita river capsized near Gudem in Kumrambheem-Asifabad district on Sunday.

According to sources, the six forest officials were returning to Gudem from Aheri in Maharashtra when the mishap occurred.

The names of those who are missing are Suresh and Balakrishna. Efforts are on to rescue them.