Union Minister Prakash Javadekar praises Telangana for Haritha Haram scheme

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Environment and Forests Prakash Javadekar praised the efforts of Telangana in increasing the green cover in the State to 33 per cent through the Telangana ku Haritha Haram scheme.

During at a meeting of environment and forest ministers from all states, held in New Delhi on Saturday, he was all praise for Haritha Haram programme.

Telangana Environment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy said that more than 50 per cent of the saplings planted as part of the Haritha Haram survived due to measures taken by the State government.

He also pointed out that new Municipal and Panchayati Raj laws are being adopted to protect 85 per cent of the planted saplings.

He also pointed out that the State government is taking steps to reduce the usage of plastic. He also said that because of Kaleshwaram project, groundwater situation has improved a lot in the State.