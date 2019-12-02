Home States Telangana

Ex-Patancheru MLA T Nandishwar Goud’s son ‘misbehaves’ with woman

T Ashish Goud, along with his two friends, had allegedly misbehaved and touched the victim inappropriately.

Published: 02nd December 2019 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against woman

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Patancheru MLA T Nandishwar Goud’s son T Ashish Goud allegedly misbehaved with a woman at a pub in Madhapur on Saturday.

Ashish, along with his two friends, had allegedly misbehaved and touched the victim inappropriately.
The victim was a contestant from the reality show Bigg Boss Season II and knew the accused in the past. 

While Madhapur police registered a case on charges of outraging the modesty of woman, it was found that just hours before the assault, Ashish, also a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BYJM), had taken part in a protest against the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in the city.

Madhapur Inspector S Venkat Reddy said that the accused persons are absconding. He said, “We are also collecting clues on the incident from the pub.”According to police, the victim, along with her three friends, were at the Novotel pub in Madhapur, where  Ashish had been along with his friends.

While the party was going on, an argument broke out between the victim and the accused over the use of the dance floor at the pub.

Following this, he and his friends allegedly misbehaved with her and touched her inappropriately.

Further, he also allegedly damaged a few alcohol bottles inside the pub and pushed her.

The victim lodged a complaint with the Madhapur police and a case under sections 354, 354A and 509 of IPC was registered against the trio. Further investigation is underway.

