Home States Telangana

Parents of disabled who are related by blood a common occurrence in Telangana

Around 23 per cent of the disabled persons in AP and 14.4 per cent of the disabled in Telangana have parents who are related to each other by blood, as per the report.

Published: 02nd December 2019 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Wheelchair

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are among the top five states in the country where disabled persons have parents who are related by blood to each other, a wedlock which is known as consanguineous marriage.

In fact, AP stands second in the list and Telangana at the fifth position, according to the latest National Sample Survey data titled ‘Persons with disabilities in India’ by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.  Around 23 per cent of the disabled persons in AP and 14.4 per cent of the disabled in Telangana have parents who are related to each other by blood, as per the report.

This data highlights the need for the creation of awareness by governments among people of both Telugu states, regarding the ill-effects of consanguineous marriage, a practice which is widely prevalent in AP as well as Telangana.  

In Arunachal Pradesh, which tops the list, as many as 47 per cent of disabled persons have parents who are related by blood to each other.

Speaking to Express, Chief Scientist at the Center for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad, Dr K Thangaraj said, “In a non-consanguineous or exogamous marriage, if only one of the partners has a genetic mutation (recessive mutation), he or she will be normal and pass it on to the next generation. Since mutation is in only one pair of the chromosomes (heterozygous), next-generation will also be normal.”

He further said, “However, in a consanguineous marriage where the partners are related to each other (from a common ancestor), there is a higher probability of them having a same genetic mutation (one chromosome each). This greatly rise chances of their child also having the same mutation and thus chances of disability or genetic disease in the child.”

Dr Thangaraj added, “In our studies published earlier we had highlighted this. Disability or genetic diseases due to consanguinity or endogamy is higher among south Indian populations where the trend of consanguineous marriages or endogamy is prevalent.

Overall, one-third of Indian or rather the South Asian population, is at risk of genetic diseases due to consanguinity according to studies conducted by us.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Persons with disabilities in India Telangana consanguineous marriage Persons with disabilities
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations underway in Mettupalayam after three houses collapsed due to heavy rains. (Photo | EPS)
TN Rains: Three houses collapse in Coimbatore's Mettupalayam, 15 dead
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Gallery
As residents struggled to cope with rains that lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in State on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp