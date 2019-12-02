Telangana Congress in-charge RC Khuntia wants death sentence for rapists
RC Khuntia demanded stringent action against the culprits and stressed Telangana immediately set up a fast-track court and issue necessary directions for completion of trial within a month.
HYDERABAD: AICC in-charge for Telangana RC Khuntia has demanded death sentence for rapists and murderers of a 26-year-old veterinarian while visiting the spot of the brutal incident in Shamshabad near here.
He demanded stringent action against the culprits and stressed the State government immediately set up a fast-track court and issue necessary directions for completion of trial within a month.
He opined that all the four accused must be given a death sentence and they must be hanged.
Khuntia alleged that the crime rate has been increasing day by day in the State. He also said that the State and Central governments would be held responsible for the incident.
VH seeks CM’s intervention
AICC secretary V Hanumantha Rao, meanwhile, sought the immediate intervention of CM KCR in the issue. Congress party workers under his aegis took out a candlelight rally on Necklace Road on Sunday.
Rao asked the CM to leave the Pragathi Bhavan to console the family members of the victim and demanded stringent action against the culprits.