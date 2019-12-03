Home States Telangana

‘3 lakh jobs coming to electronics-manufacturing sector in Telangana’: KT Rama Rao

Two days back, a firm from China visited Telangana and promised to set up a 50-acre industrial park with an investment of $100 million.

Published: 03rd December 2019 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

(Left to Right) Principal Secretary of IT, Jayesh Ranjan, Country head of Intel, Nivruti Rai, Senior VP of Intel, Raja M Kodur and IT Minister, KT Rama Rao at the inauguration of the Intel Design centre in Hyderabad on Monday

(Left to Right) Principal Secretary of IT, Jayesh Ranjan, Country head of Intel, Nivruti Rai, Senior VP of Intel, Raja M Kodur and IT Minister, KT Rama Rao at the inauguration of the Intel Design centre in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Over three lakh jobs will be generated in the electronics-manufacturing sector in the next four years, Minister for Industries and IT&C KT Rama Rao said on Monday while inaugurating Intel India’s new design and engineering centre in Hyderabad.

He added that 30,000 employment opportunities have already been generated in the electronics-manufacturing sector, and the state would like to build a complete ecosystem that not only attracts investments for software but also hardware manufacturing.

“Hyderabad has emerged as a key destination for advanced technology and product-innovation work. We see leading technology companies growing their operations in the city, which reflects the vibrant ecosystem and investment climate that Telangana offers.

Two days back, a firm from China visited the state and promised to set up a 50-acre industrial park with an investment of $100 million. I hope Intel India will also work towards supporting us in guiding their suppliers from across the world to set up shop in Hyderabad. At the rate that Telangana’s IT industry is growing, we will soon overtake Bengaluru as the IT hub,” he said.

The Intel design and engineering centre will make significant contributions to critical global products and technologies across next-generation SoCs, graphics, hardware platforms and software. Spread across 3,00,000 sq ft, the state-of-the-art facility comprises six LEED Platinum-certified floors, modern amenities, 40,000 sq ft of labs, and an incubation centre for hardware and systems startups in the IT corridor.

‘New era driven by AI’

As Raja M Koduri, senior VP, chief architect and GM of architecture, graphics and software at Intel Corporation, said, “We are now ushering in a new era of Exascale Computing driven by artificial intelligence. ‘Exascale for Everyone’ is an exciting vision and requires fundamental disruptions across the technology stack. Intel’s design centre will play a critical role in driving this mission and I look forward to the new centre in Hyderabad delivering breakthrough technologies.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana electronics manufacturing Telangana manufacturing industry Telangana industry Intel India
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp