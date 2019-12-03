‘3 lakh jobs coming to electronics-manufacturing sector in Telangana’: KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over three lakh jobs will be generated in the electronics-manufacturing sector in the next four years, Minister for Industries and IT&C KT Rama Rao said on Monday while inaugurating Intel India’s new design and engineering centre in Hyderabad.

He added that 30,000 employment opportunities have already been generated in the electronics-manufacturing sector, and the state would like to build a complete ecosystem that not only attracts investments for software but also hardware manufacturing.

“Hyderabad has emerged as a key destination for advanced technology and product-innovation work. We see leading technology companies growing their operations in the city, which reflects the vibrant ecosystem and investment climate that Telangana offers.

Two days back, a firm from China visited the state and promised to set up a 50-acre industrial park with an investment of $100 million. I hope Intel India will also work towards supporting us in guiding their suppliers from across the world to set up shop in Hyderabad. At the rate that Telangana’s IT industry is growing, we will soon overtake Bengaluru as the IT hub,” he said.

The Intel design and engineering centre will make significant contributions to critical global products and technologies across next-generation SoCs, graphics, hardware platforms and software. Spread across 3,00,000 sq ft, the state-of-the-art facility comprises six LEED Platinum-certified floors, modern amenities, 40,000 sq ft of labs, and an incubation centre for hardware and systems startups in the IT corridor.

‘New era driven by AI’

As Raja M Koduri, senior VP, chief architect and GM of architecture, graphics and software at Intel Corporation, said, “We are now ushering in a new era of Exascale Computing driven by artificial intelligence. ‘Exascale for Everyone’ is an exciting vision and requires fundamental disruptions across the technology stack. Intel’s design centre will play a critical role in driving this mission and I look forward to the new centre in Hyderabad delivering breakthrough technologies.”