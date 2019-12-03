Home States Telangana

Bus journeys in Telangana get costlier from today as new RTC fares kick in

TSRTC strike has ended but commuter woes haven’t, as fares are increasing between Rs 4 - Rs 27 in all services across Telangana.

Published: 03rd December 2019 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

TSRTC staff who had ended their strike get ready to operate a bus in Hyderabad.

TSRTC staff who had ended their strike get ready to operate a bus in Hyderabad. (Photo |Sathya Keerthi)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  RTC bus tickets, and even passes, are now more expensive. The 20 paise-hike in basic fare, in force from 6 am on Tuesday, effectively means you have to shell out at least Rs 5 more in the city and Rs 4 more in the districts to commute each day. The last time fares were hiked was in 2016, though the cost of student bus passes was not increased. But now, all bus passes — be it student, government-employees or general — have gotten more expensive.

ALSO READ: KCR announces benefits for TSRTC employees, says none of the workers will be sacked

As for tickets, the ‘basic’ fare ranges from Rs 0.63 to Rs 2.10, and with the 20-paise hike, minimum fares have shot up from Rs 6 and Rs 10 to Rs 10 and Rs 15 respectively. The increase in rates has been calculated as a percentage and then applied to the ‘minimum’ fare for each of the bus services, officials said. The prices increase progressively based on the distance travelled.

So, at most, a journey on a ‘City Ordinary’, or ‘Metro Express’ bus will cost Rs 35 (for 40 km) as against the previous Rs 30. Travelling on a ‘Metro Deluxe’ bus will cost up to Rs 45 (for 40 km) as against Rs 30. Similarly, a ‘Palle Velugu’ bus journey will now cost a maximum of Rs 100, as opposed to the previous rate of Rs 73 to travel up to 120 km.

After 54 days of strike, employees in different parts of
Hyderabad were seen jubiliant to start working again.
(Photo | Sathya Keerthi)

Officials said the fare hike was long due as the cost of diesel was Rs 58-59 per litre when the rates were last increased. Now, a litre of diesel costs about Rs 71, and the RTC will no longer bear the burden of the rise in fuel charges. 

Those travelling more than 15 km in districts, and those travelling less than 4 km in the city will be affected by the price hike, as the base fares for ‘City Ordinary’ bus services have gone up from Rs 5 to Rs 10.

The only services for which fares have not been hiked are AC buses and airport liners. 

No hike for AC buses and airport liners

The cost of tickets for AC buses and airport liners has not been increased. However, those who use other buses on a daily basis might end up shelling out at least Rs 300- 500 extra per month, depending on the service they opt for

Staffers get September salary

After about 60 days, the TSRTC employees received their salaries for September, on Monday. The relief came in as a blessing for the employees who have been cash strapped and living in hand-to-mouth conditions during the strike period.

The salaries ideally must have been credited by October 1 but since the employees were on strike, they did not get paid. Seeing their plight, several civil groups came forward and helped them both financially and in kind. The salaries came in with the Rs 100 crore grant given by Telangana CM.

