Telangana medical practitioner arrested for sexually abusing 14-year-old girl

The accused M Raju works as a registered medical practitioner at Julywada in Hanamkonda. 

Published: 03rd December 2019 09:32 AM

Rape, crime against woman

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A 40-year-old man was arrested on the charges of sexually abusing a tribal girl on Monday. The accused M Raju works as a registered medical practitioner (RMP) at Julywada in Hanamkonda. 

The 14-year-old victim, a Class 8 student of Government Girls’ High School, stays at an ST hostel in Julywada. The incident, which occurred about five days ago, came to light on Monday when her parents registered a complaint with the police. 

According to Subedari police, the victim had visited the medico to get an injury treated on November 27. The accused allegedly gave her sedatives, after which he sexually assaulted her. 

Comments

