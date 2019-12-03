Telangana private bus catches fire en route Ongole, none injured

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: A private bus ferrying as many as 35 passengers to Ongole caught fire on Narketpally-Addanki highway near Charlapally village in the wee hours of Monday. No one was injured in the mishap.

The driver of Gayathri Travels, which was heading for Ongole from Hyderabad, alerted passengers of the smoke that was coming out of the engine.

Though all the travellers got out before the fire broke out, their luggage was gutted in the mishap. The fire engine got to the spot late, said sources.

All the passengers were sent to their respective destinations via another bus.