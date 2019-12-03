Home States Telangana

Will hike in prices of RTC city services make losses go away?

The RTC’s city services in the Greater Hyderabad Zone are the major loss-making ones owing to the high operational costs, in addition to traffic.

Published: 03rd December 2019 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Workers of the Congress party take out a rally in Khammam town in protest against hike in bus fares.

Workers of the Congress party take out a rally in Khammam town in protest against hike in bus fares.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The RTC’s city services in the Greater Hyderabad Zone are the major loss-making ones owing to the high operational costs, in addition to traffic. These will see additional revenue of Rs 71 lakhs per day with the new fare structure.

This, however, will not help the zone cover its losses. According to TSRTC executive director for the Greater Hyderabad Zone, the monthly earnings — with roughly 30 lakh ticket sales and bus passes — is Rs 95 crores.

This is an offset against the expenses of Rs 145 crores, eventually resulting in Rs 45 to Rs 50 crore of losses.

However, with the new hike, the RTC is set to make Rs 71 lakhs per day, which will translate to Rs 27 crores per month. The loss will thus be Rs 18 crores a month, regardless of the hike.

ALSO READ: KCR announces benefits for TSRTC employees, says none of the workers will be sacked

The city routes are more loss-making than others because the staff are paid more HRA and additional bonuses. The traffic also adds to higher diesel costs, though the vehicle just runs for 120-130 odd kilometers.

The additional revenue is to come, provided the patronage does not shift to other modes of travel owing to 55 days of strike and price hike.

Officials also said that with base fare of ordinary buses increasing from Rs 5 to Rs 10, the short distance commuters may shift to autos etc, reducing the collections.

TSRTC staffers get September salary as promised by KCR After a wait of 60 days, the TSRTC employees received their salaries for the month of September on Monday. 

The salary, which was supposed to be paid by October 1, came in on Monday as part of the Rs 100 crore grant given by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao last week.

Though the wage bill of the RTC is Rs 250 crores a month, the government will only pay the net payable for now. It will defer payment of provident fund and other benefits.

HC dismisses PIL filed by Vishweshwar Rao
Hyderabad: Stating that the Telangana government has conceded several demands of the TSRTC employees, a division bench of the High Court on Monday dismissed the PIL filed by Prof PL Vishweshwar Rao against the alleged suicides and heart attacks among the workers during the period of the strike. Reminiscing the words of Shakesphere, the bench said “All is well, that ends well.”

When the matter came up for hearing, Prof Vishweshwar Rao, appearing as party-in-person, said that the government was adamant in the beginning and did not pay heed to the court’s directions.

But now, it has called on the workmen and held talks with them without the trade unions, he said. The State government is acting as per its convenience and its decisions are not in consonance with the Constitution, he argued.

However, the bench dismissed the  plea claiming that the government had done enough for the workers

How much you have to pay now

The general monthly bus passes will cost nearly Rs 180-Rs 195 more than the existing fares of Rs 770, Rs 880, Rs 990.

However, this will be less than what a commuter will pay up if they buy tickets daily, as every day, an additional Rs 5 for each trip up and down would mean an additional Rs 300.

The monthly pass will cut this by half. One would have to pay up to Rs 1,200 for the same (and is not preferred by many). The same holds true for student bus passes which will effectively reduce the burden of the hike.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TSRTC fares TSRTC RTC fare hike KCR benefits for TSRTC
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp