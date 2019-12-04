BJP leaders isolating me: Raja Singh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA from Goshamahal T Raja Singh has accused his own party leaders of trying to isolate him and alleged that they were not treating him as a BJP legislative party leader.

Speaking to newsmen here on Tuesday, Raja Singh said Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy was not following the protocol and claimed that he is not getting official information even when the minister is touring in his own constituency.

Denying that he is aspiring for the post of State BJP president, Raja Singh said leaders like Bandi Sanjay, Dharmapuri Aravind and DK Aruna are capable of leading the State unit of the saffron party.