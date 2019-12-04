Hyderabad to host conference on US-India defence ties

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A two-day US-India Defence Ties Conference, to be hosted by the US Consulate General in Hyderabad in partnership with the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), will begin here on December 18.

The conference will bring together the government officials, corporate leaders, researchers and entrepreneurs, to build on both countries’ achievements and further strengthen US-India collaboration in defence manufacturing and innovation, a press release said.

The conference will focus on various topics, including US-India bilateral defence legacy and policies, US industry involvement, and areas for co-development and co-production.

Conference attendees will gain a deeper understanding of the US-India defence partnership, network with both key decision-makers and subject matter experts, and highlight private sector innovation and technologies for the defence sector, the press release said.

The bilateral defence relationship between the US and India is strong and continuing to grow. The partnership has evolved into a strategic relationship involving joint research, co-development and production of high-end defence equipment and expanded cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

The US and Indian companies are already collaborating in the co-production of C-130 transport aircraft, F-16 fighter planes and Apache helicopters at joint facilities in Hyderabad.

Through strong US-India private sector collaboration, Hyderabad and other innovation centres in India continue to evolve as important aerospace and defence manufacturing hubs, it added.