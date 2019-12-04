KCR returns without meeting PM Modi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao returned from Delhi on Tuesday night, after attending a private function. Rao could not meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the latter was busy with election campaign in Jharkhand.

Meanwhile, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, who went to Delhi along with KCR, submitted the letters written by the chief minister to the Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on the sanction of National Highways to the State.

As announced earlier, the chief minister was supposed to do a follow-up on sanction of an IIM for the state, but he could not even meet the Union minister concerned due to the ongoing Parliament session.