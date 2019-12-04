Home States Telangana

‘Like Ganga, Musi too needs clean up scheme’: Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

Raising the matter in the Lok Sabha under Rule 377, the Congress leader congratulated the Central government for taking up the mammoth task of cleaning of 'Maa Ganga' by 'Namami Gange' programme.

Published: 04th December 2019 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 09:27 AM

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Tuesday urged the Central government to transform Telangana’s Musi into a pollution-free river.

Raising the matter in the Lok Sabha under Rule 377, the Congress leader congratulated the Central government for taking up the mammoth task of cleaning of “Maa Ganga” by “Namami Gange” programme. He said that there is a need to protect the Musi river from contamination and pollution on the similar lines of “Namami Gange”.

“I had raised this issue during the last session of the Parliament and requested the government to take immediate steps to contain the contamination and pollution. But there is no action either from the State government or the Central government on the issue,” he said.

He said that a new study by the Department of Geophysics of Osmania University revealed that Musi was full of filth and dirt up to 70 km from the city’s periphery.

“Large quantities of untreated sewage and drug residue are released by major and minor pharmaceutical companies established along the bank of Musi in Telangana making it extremely toxic. Due to this at several areas, wastewater and groundwater co-exist next to each other along the river. The contaminants in Musi river have percolated up to 300 feet below the ground at many places and up to 500 feet at a few places. More than 40 pharmacy industries established in Pochampally and Chowttuppal area release chemicals into river,” Venkat Reddy explained.

TAGS
Komatireddy Venkat Reddy Telangana Musi river clean up Musi river pollution
