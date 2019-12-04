Home States Telangana

'Telangana government committed to welfare of disabled': Pocharam Srinivas Reddy

While flagging off the 'Disability awareness walk 2019', the Assembly Speaker said that the problems of persons with disabilities should not be ignored.

Published: 04th December 2019 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

pocharam_srinivas_reddy

Banswada MLA Pocharam Srinivas Reddy (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Since the formation of separate State, the government has been taking necessary steps for the welfare and development of disabled persons, Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy said on Tuesday.

While flagging off the "Disability awareness walk 2019" on the occasion of International Day of Disabled Persons, at Necklace Road, the Speaker said that the problems of persons with disabilities should not be ignored. "Earlier so many agitations like dharnas and rasta rokos used to take place in the State, demanding hike in pension amount for the disabled persons.

But once the separate Telangana state was formed, all the issues of the disabled persons have been taken up and solved by the government and they include hike in their pensions from Rs 500 to Rs 1,500 and then Rs 3,016."

He also asked the disabled persons, if needed, to approach the government for free tricycles, which will be operated with batteries and costs Rs 37,000 each.

Minister for Welfare Depts Koppula Eshwar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan were also present.

Comments

