Telangana HC bench stays arrest of Karimnagar police officers in contempt case

HYDERABAD: In a relief to Karimnagar Police Commissioner Kamalasan Reddy and two other police officers, a division bench of the High Court has stayed the order of a single judge who sentenced them to six months’ imprisonment in a contempt case filed by a country resort at Karimnagar.

The bench pointed out that the single judge has drawn inference without any scientific proof and it is the prosecution to prove that malice.

The bench was passing this order on Monday in appeals filed by Kamalasan Reddy, ACP Tirupathi and Karimnagar rural police station SHO Sashidhar Reddy against the single judge order.

In September, the single judge passed the order in contempt case filed by Pushpanjali Country Resort, represented by its president and former MLA V Jagapathi Rao, seeking action against the police concerned for deliberately violating the court order passed earlier.

When the appeals came up for hearing before the bench, advocate V Ravi Kiran Rao, appearing for the petitioner, told the court that there is a documentary evidence to show that the police have planted cash in the resort and tried to depict as if the money belongs to the resort and the issue was recorded in the CCTV footage.

The single judge has rightly imposed the punishment on the erring police officials as they have acted with malice, he added.