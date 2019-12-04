Home States Telangana

Telangana HC bench stays arrest of Karimnagar police officers in contempt case

The bench was passing this order on Monday in appeals filed by Kamalasan Reddy, ACP Tirupathi and Karimnagar rural police station SHO Sashidhar Reddy against the single judge order.

Published: 04th December 2019 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to Karimnagar Police Commissioner Kamalasan Reddy and two other police officers, a division bench of the High Court has stayed the order of a single judge who sentenced them to six months’ imprisonment in a contempt case filed by a country resort at Karimnagar.

The bench pointed out that the single judge has drawn inference without any scientific proof and it is the prosecution to prove that malice.  

The bench was passing this order on Monday in appeals filed by Kamalasan Reddy, ACP Tirupathi and Karimnagar rural police station SHO Sashidhar Reddy against the single judge order.

In September, the single judge passed the order in contempt case filed by Pushpanjali Country Resort, represented by its president and former MLA V Jagapathi Rao, seeking action against the police concerned for deliberately violating the court order passed earlier.

When the appeals came up for hearing before the bench, advocate V Ravi Kiran Rao, appearing for the petitioner, told the court that there is a documentary evidence to show that the police have planted cash in the resort and tried to depict as if the money belongs to the resort and the issue was recorded in the CCTV footage.

The single judge has rightly imposed the punishment on the erring police officials as they have acted with malice, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sashidhar Reddy Kamalasan Reddy Sashidhar Reddy
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch CCTV footage | Minor girl drives car over elderly man in Tirupur
Man assaults bank manager, tout at gunpoint for refusing to sanction loan
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp