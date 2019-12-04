Home States Telangana

Telangana school children averse to risk, shows study

Psychometric tests conducted on students suggests that most of them lack independent thinking and risk-taking abilities.

A student speaks during ‘My Choice-My Furture’ career guidance programme in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

A student speaks during ‘My Choice-My Furture’ career guidance programme in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (Photo | R V K Rao)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One might usually associate youth with taking chances. But a recent study shows that a majority of Class X students in Telangana State Model Schools are rather averse to risk.

Psychometric tests conducted on over 18,000 Model School students in 2019 suggests that a large majority of them lack independent thinking and risk-taking abilities that in turn fuel inquisitiveness and creativity.
Around 61 per cent of the 18,000 Class X students from 194 schools ranked low, both in terms of independent thinking and risk-taking. These are considered essential for leadership roles across the world.  
Less than two per cent of students were ranked high in risk-taking, whereas only eight per cent are high in independent thinking, according to the psychometric tests conducted by My Choice My Future (MCMF) tool developed by an incubated startup of IIT-Madras.

“Only 18 per cent of the students from Model Schools in the State are suitable for engineering and technology and only 11 per cent of the students are suitable for entrepreneurship,” the test results noted.

“Analytical ability, risk-taking, and experiential learning skills must be encouraged among students in Telangana Model Schools,” opined psychologist, Dr Priyadarshini from MCMF after the test results were declared on Tuesday.

“It is like learned helplessness. Children are being groomed in such a manner that they are no longer curious,” Dr Priyadarshini said “Students for long have been dependent on their parents, teachers to help them make career decisions. So they don’t experiment. But the positive angle to this is that students are responsible, determined, and disciplined.”  

“The government should work on amending policies to promote and appreciate experimental learning. It can help students improve their ability in critical thinking,” she added.

Psychometric tests in all schools proposed
There is a proposal to conduct psychometric tests in all schools across Telangana. It will be implemented first in 25 residential schools and later extended to all government schools.

MCMF test calculates 12 personality traits to list out information about the child’s personality and to suggest career clusters based on four basic and eight career-oriented personality traits.

