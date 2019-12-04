TRS men blast Congress on RTC issue

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana government whips Karne Prabhakar and Guvvala Balaraju and MLA from Ramagundam Korukanti Chander have alleged that the Congress party leaders are playing “dual role” in the TSRTC issue.

Addressing the media in TRSLP office here on Tuesday, they said that the Congress leaders while supporting the TSRTC strike advocated hike in bus fares if necessary, but the same leaders are now criticising the government for increasing the fares.

“During in public meeting at Saroornagar in Hyderabad, Congress leaders and TJS chief M Kodandaram asked why the government has not increased the bus fares even after increasing the diesel rates,” the TRS leaders said.