Bibinagar to get AIIMS

HYDERABAD: The Central government on Wednesday officially announced setting up of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Bibinagar in Nalgonda district. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued a Gazette notification to this effect on Wednesday. Apart from Bibinagar, the Central government would also set up AIIMS at eight other places in the country, according to the gazette.
