Telangana

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao is a threat to Hindu dharma: BJP state president K Laxman

Criticising Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over Yadadri temple issue, BJP State president K Laxman alleged that the former has become a threat to the Hindu dharma. 

Published: 05th December 2019 08:48 AM

Telangana BJP chief K Laxman

Telangana BJP chief K Laxman (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Criticising Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over Yadadri temple issue, BJP State president K Laxman alleged that the former has become a threat to the Hindu dharma. Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, Laxman opposed the move to disturb the main deity in Yadadri temple and alleged that the chief minister has been trying to undermine the culture and traditions of the Hindus. 

Stating that a great disservice has been done to Hindu dharma when the chief minister’s pictures were carved on the pillars of Yadadri temple, he said: “Chiselling of main deities in temples is not allowed. Even touching them is not permitted. But these things are happening in Yadadri temple.” 

Laxman also alleged that Chandrasekhar Rao has taken up the renovation of Yadadri temple only to help his relatives and followers in establishing real estate ventures in Yadadri and its surroundings.

TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao Yadadri temple issue Telangana BJP K Laxman
