Telangana government mulls setting up of aerospace university

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT Minister KT Rama Rao has said that the State government is contemplating setting up an aerospace university in the State on public private partnership mode.

Speaking at the CII’s Defence Conclave on Wednesday, he said that what makes Telangana and Hyderabad unique is that the State has not only a good ecosystem but also a constant and abundant supply of highly skilled and industry-ready workforce which makes Telangana a frontrunner in this industry.

"We have also had in this industry tie-ups with renowned institutions such as Cranfield and many others, to offer need-based aerospace and defence-certification courses in Hyderabad at affordable cost. TASK has also been instrumental in running training programmes in this sector and we are also contemplating setting up an aerospace university with the help of a private institution on PPP mode. We have requested the Centre to set up a defence incubator. Though that has not come but I hope this will be a reality," KTR said.