Telangana HC directs government to set up 'State security panel' by December 27

In case the government fails to comply with this order, the court cautioned that the home secretary has to personally appear before the court on December 30.

Published: 05th December 2019 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Expressing displeasure with the authorities for not implementing its earlier orders, a division bench of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to constitute ‘State Security Commission’ and ‘Police Complaints Authority’ at the state and district levels by December 27. In case the government fails to comply with this order,  the home secretary has to personally appear before the court on Dec 30, the bench cautioned.

The bench was passing this order in a suo moto contempt case against the State government. On July 2 last year, the then division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan had directed the Telangana government to constitute ‘State Security Commission’ and ‘Police Complaints Authority’, as per the Supreme Court order, meant for redressal of grievances of the public. 

The bench passed this order in an appeal by the Telangana government challenging the order of a single judge on the issue. When the State failed to adhere to the court directions on the issue, the High Court initiated suo moto contempt case against the state government.

In April 2017, the single judge while dealing with petitions filed challenging the action of the police officers in summoning them to their offices and illegally confining and indulging in physical and verbal abuse, directed both AP and Telangana governments to constitute the above, which are part of police reforms, within three months. When the matter came up for hearing on Wednesday, the bench expressed its concern over non-constitution of the above bodies till date and posted the matter to December 30.

