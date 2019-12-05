Home States Telangana

TRS MP Gaddam Ranjith Reddy asks Centre in Lok Sabha to focus on Telugu states

The Chevella MP said that the pleas by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were not considered for additional LPG quota.

TRS MP from Chevella Gaddam Ranjith Reddy

TRS MP from Chevella Gaddam Ranjith Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS MP Gaddam Ranjith Reddy on Wednesday demanded that the Central government to focus on Telugu States. He said that the pleas by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were not considered for additional LPG quota.

Participating in the debate on the Appropriation (No 3) Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha, for supplementary demands for grants, he said: "We have asked for much more than the allotted nine lakh LPG connections and, if I remember correctly, AP asked for 25 lakh connections. But you have given just 3.5 lakh connections. I only plead with the finance minister to also focus on Telugu States."

While supporting the Appropriation Bill, Ranjith Reddy said that the finance minister was giving an additional fund of Rs 1,000 core for PM Ujjwala Yojana to provide LPG connections to the poor. “There is no doubt that it is a good initiative. But the Central government was not able to live up to the expectations of the States,” the TRS MP said.

On the country's economy, the TRS MP said that the economy was gradually becoming fragile. "We are on the brink of economic downturn, which is very dangerous for the country. We do not want a growth which is jobless.We accept lesser growth with more and more employment opportunities for our youth," the Chevella MP said.

"I would not subscribe if anyone says that India’s growth story is dead. But I certainly say that our growth story is on ventilation or on life support because we are facing a perfect storm and the storm has engulfed auto sector, real estate sector, manufacturing to name a few," Ranjith Reddy said.

‘Fill vacancies in manuu'

Chevella MP Gaddam Ranjith Reddy has requested Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to fill vacant posts in Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) in Hyderabad.

Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, the Chevella MP said of the 47 professors' posts sanctioned for the university, 23 have been lying vacant. He said of the 95 associate professors and 266 assistant professors, 90 posts were vacant. Over 100 teaching posts in the vacant were vacant, he said adding there is a dearth of non-teaching staff too.

