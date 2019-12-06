ACB raids yield Rs 113 crore assets of Devika Rani

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ACB unearthed a mind-boggling Rs 113 crore worth of disproportionate assets of Devika Rani, former Director of Insurance Medical Services, after conducting simultaneous raids at her residence at Hyderabad and her relative’s residences at Tirupati and Kadapa. Devika Rani was arrested in September when the scam first came to light. They include immovable properties worth over Rs 100 crore as per the present market value, and over Rs 13 crores worth of properties such as gold ornaments and vehicles.

The ACB has been investigating Devika Rani and her husband Dr P Gurumurthy, a retd civil surgeon, in connection with allegations that they diverted medicines meant for ESI beneficiaries to other private parties. Devika Rani reportedly colluded with pharma companies as well.

During the investigation, the ACB sleuths found that the accused acquired the ill-gotten property in her name as well as that of her family members.

The immovable properties include a luxurious villa at Shaikpet, three flats in Aditya Empress Towers, Somajiguda, a flat in RRS Towers in Somajiguda, a multi-storeyed building in Tirupati, an independent house in Rajendra Nagar, an independent house in Vizag, 11 open plots in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, 32 acres of agricultural land and 16 commercial shops in the city.

Her bank balances amount to over Rs 1 crore. Devika Rani has also lent Rs 7.3 crores to M/S PMJ Jewellers and a probe is on into the matter. ACB also apprehended Dr Gurumurthy for conspiring with his wife in the ESI medicines scam.