Home States Telangana

ACB raids yield Rs 113 crore assets of Devika Rani

During the investigation, the ACB sleuths found that the accused acquired the ill-gotten property in her name as well as that of her family members.

Published: 06th December 2019 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Devika Rani

Devika Rani

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ACB unearthed a mind-boggling Rs 113 crore worth of disproportionate assets of Devika Rani, former Director of Insurance Medical Services, after conducting simultaneous raids at her residence at Hyderabad and her relative’s residences at Tirupati and Kadapa. Devika Rani was arrested in September when the scam first came to light. They include immovable properties worth over Rs 100 crore as per the present market value, and over Rs 13 crores worth of properties such as gold ornaments and vehicles.

The ACB has been investigating Devika Rani and her husband Dr P Gurumurthy, a retd civil surgeon, in connection with allegations that they diverted medicines meant for ESI beneficiaries to other private parties. Devika Rani reportedly colluded with pharma companies as well.      

During the investigation, the ACB sleuths found that the accused acquired the ill-gotten property in her name as well as that of her family members.

The immovable properties include a luxurious villa at Shaikpet, three flats in Aditya Empress Towers, Somajiguda, a flat in RRS Towers in Somajiguda, a multi-storeyed building in Tirupati, an independent house in Rajendra Nagar, an independent house in Vizag, 11 open plots in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, 32 acres of agricultural land and 16 commercial shops in the city.

Her bank balances amount to over Rs 1 crore. Devika Rani has also lent Rs 7.3 crores to M/S PMJ Jewellers and a probe is on into the matter. ACB also apprehended Dr Gurumurthy for conspiring with his wife in the ESI medicines scam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ACB ACB raids Devika Rani Devika Rani arrest Devika Rani disproportionate assets case
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People standing in queues to buy onions. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)
Andhra Pradesh: Demand for subsidised onions cause stampede like situation
This class 11 student wins praise for translating 's speech in Malayalam
Gallery
The four accused in the rape-murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were gunned down by the police in the wee hours on Friday at the very spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. The incident, which created shock and horror,
 All accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder case shot dead by police: Nirbhaya's mother to Shashi Tharoor, here are the reactions
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp