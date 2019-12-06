Home States Telangana

Anger justified, but law must prevail: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao

Recalling the progress on the Nirbhaya case, he pointed out that the accused were not yet punished.

Published: 06th December 2019 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Minister KT Rama Rao with trainee civil servants at Dr MCR HRD Institute

Minister KT Rama Rao with trainee civil servants at Dr MCR HRD Institute

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president and IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday said that while he understood the anguish of those who demanded immediate capital punishment for the accused in the Disha rape and murder case, one must keep in mind that the law of the land has to be respected and allowed to take its course.

“There is uproar and fury over the incident... Some (people) demanded instant capital punishment. Even the respected members of Parliament demanded it on the floor of the House. Their fury is justified. But finally, the trial has to take place in accordance with the law,” Rama Rao said at the pre-valedictory function of the 94th foundation course of AIS and CCS officers at the MCR HRD institute.

Recalling the progress on the Nirbhaya case, he pointed out that the accused were not yet punished. He also spoke about how long it takes to resolve terror cases and said that though some want immediate results, this is easier said than done as the law doesn’t permit instant justice.

“Being in the government, I cannot immediately hang them (accused) in public. We are bound by the Constitution. We have to work as per the law,” Rama Rao told the would-be bureaucrats.

Later, reviewing the state of women’s safety in Hyderabad with officials at the Budha Bhavan, he said the issue must be accorded the highest priority. At a convergence meeting on improving public transportation and improving women’s safety, the minister told officials to identify problematic locations and step up the security there.

The meeting was attended by officials of various departments. They were told that more street lights were needed in critical areas, and a mass awareness had to be created among citizens on Dial 100 so they would use the facility when in danger.

The minister further instructed GHMC officials to levy penalties on the owners of old and dilapidated buildings that have turned into hubs for anti-social elements.

Zonal commissioners and deputy municipal commissioners were told to conduct awareness campaigns on Dial 100 and Hawk Eye, with help from the Telangana Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (TSMEPMA).

Rama Rao added that surveillance must be stepped up around wine shops, and action taken against those found flouting the rules.

Further, stringent action must be taken against anti-social elements misusing parks and open spaces, and more LED lights must be installed on the isolated roads, colonies and areas around the Outer Ring Road (ORR), he said. GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, DGP M Mahender Reddy and MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar attended the meeting.

