Demanding ban on alcohol in Telangana, BJP leader DK Aruna to stage hunger strike

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Demanding prohibition of liquor in the State, BJP leader and former minister DK Aruna will stage a two-day hunger strike at Indira Park here from December 11. Addressing the media here on Thursday, Aruna said that many brutal and gruesome incidents like Disha rape and murder were taking place in the State due to with indiscriminate sale of liquor.

Alleging that the major residential areas in Hyderabad have turned into pubs and liquor shops, Aruna said that the government itself is promoting the liquor shops and belt shops to earn more money.

To press for a ban on the sale of liquor, I will be sitting on hunger strike on December 11 and 12, she said.

She alleged that the government has under deadly mood and the common people were suffering from a doubt to whom they represent on their problems.

Aruna also alleged that there is no communication between Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the people of the State.