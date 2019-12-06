Hyderabad vet rape-murder: Buried cell phone discovered

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police investigating the rape and murder of Disha are maintaining utmost secrecy when it comes to the interrogation of the four accused, who are being kept under their custody for seven days. Though the police have denied reports of having taken the accused into custody after Shadnagar court granted them the same, sources claimed the accused are, in fact, being interrogated by police.

Reportedly, based on the confession of one of the accused, police have recovered the victim’s mobile phone, which was buried near Shadnagar.

Further, it was learnt that the clues team had thoroughly verified the spot where the victim was allegedly raped and killed, the area where her charred body was found, and the lorry in which the accused allegedly transported her body.

Forensic analysis of the evidence collected from these sites may be crucial in linking the accused to the victim.

It was also found that after the Shadnagar court granted police the custody of the accused on Wednesday, police teams arrived at Cherlapally Central Prison to take them into custody and completed the crime scene reconstruction.

Though it is rumoured that a team of officials are continuing the interrogation of the accused inside the prison itself, police refused to divulge any details, keeping in mind the sensitivity of the case.

It was also learnt that the accused are being questioned at a secret location within the city and undercover security has been deployed to avoid the public glare.

Meanwhile, to expedite the investigation, a team of fifty officials, including women personnel, are put on the case, to look into its various aspects.

Eyewitnesses at the spot, clues from other witnesses, technical evidence, call data records, evidence collected from the spot, among others, are being looked into.