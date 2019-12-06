More women than men in Telangana varsities

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Women outnumber men at six state universities in Telangana, according to a recent report by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The number of women who enrolled for undergraduate courses, other than engineering and medicine, in the State this year is over 14,000 more than that of men.

“Both the enrolment rate and pass percentage of men seeking higher education is decreasing with each passing year. Whereas, the enrolment rate and pass percentage for women is increasing,” said TSCHE vice-chairman Prof R Limbadri.

In 2018, 12,901 more women than men enrolled, and in 2017, a total of 19,413 more women than men got enrolled.