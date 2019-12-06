North-South corridor in Telangana proposed to ease traffic

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To address the traffic issues that are expected to arise in future and to provide better mobility to the citizens, the State government has proposed to take up North-South Corridor from Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) to Falaknuma and Charminar, Minister KT Rama Rao has said.

Under the proposed corridor, studies on the prevailing road and traffic conditions, alternative plans to address traffic problems, obstructions found in the traffic movements and other related issues would be carried out. Through the proposed corridor, heritage structures would be integrated for promoting tourism.

A powerpoint presentation on the primary study done by different organisations was presented during a meeting held on roads and traffic issues by the minister here on Thursday.

The North-South Corridor from JBS to Falaknuma will cover Patny, Tank Bund, Abids, M J Market, Afzalgunj, Charminar, Falaknuma.

A comprehensive report on the proposed corridor would be submitted in February next and it would be forwarded to the government. Then it would take a bid to implement the project.

Agencies who are carrying out a study include Vincent Litcher (Suez Consultancy), Harshita (Urban Mass Transit Corporation), Bruno (Bruno agency), Valendino and others.