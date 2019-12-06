Home States Telangana

North-South corridor in Telangana proposed to ease traffic

Through the proposed corridor, heritage structures would be integrated for promoting tourism.

Published: 06th December 2019 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To address the traffic issues that are expected to arise in future and to provide better mobility to the citizens, the State government has proposed to take up North-South Corridor from Jubilee Bus Station (JBS)  to Falaknuma and Charminar,  Minister KT Rama Rao has said.

Under the proposed corridor, studies on the prevailing road and traffic conditions, alternative plans to address traffic problems, obstructions found in the traffic movements and other related issues would be carried out.  Through the proposed corridor, heritage structures would be integrated for promoting tourism.

A powerpoint presentation on the primary study done by different organisations was presented during a meeting held on roads and traffic issues by the minister here on Thursday.

The North-South Corridor from JBS to Falaknuma will cover Patny, Tank Bund, Abids, M J Market, Afzalgunj, Charminar, Falaknuma.  

A comprehensive report on the proposed corridor would be submitted in February next and it would be forwarded to the government. Then it would take a bid to implement the project.

Agencies who are carrying out a study include Vincent Litcher (Suez Consultancy), Harshita (Urban Mass Transit Corporation), Bruno (Bruno agency), Valendino and others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
North-South Corridor North-South Corridor Telangana
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People standing in queues to buy onions. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)
Andhra Pradesh: Demand for subsidised onions cause stampede like situation
This class 11 student wins praise for translating 's speech in Malayalam
Gallery
The four accused in the rape-murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were gunned down by the police in the wee hours on Friday at the very spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. The incident, which created shock and horror,
 All accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder case shot dead by police: Nirbhaya's mother to Shashi Tharoor, here are the reactions
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp