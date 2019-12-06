‘Retain railway crew depot at Dornakal’: Tribal Welfare Minister Rathod to Railway Minister Goyal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod requested Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to retain the 100-year-old Dornakal Crew Depot, which was ‘unethically’ shifted from Dornakal to Vijayawada in 2007. Rathod made the request when she met Goyal along with TRS MPs in Delhi on Thursday.

Meanwhile in Lok Sabha, when TRS MP G Ranjith Reddy questioned why the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) sanctioned Rs 3 crore for the development of National Investment Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) in Zaheerabad as against Rs 500 crore requested by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Goyal said that due to financial constraints of the DPIIT, it could not give more funds to the NIMZ.