Home States Telangana

Siddipet to receive Kaleshwaram water in ten days

Annapurna Project deputy engineer V Devender explained that 1 tmcft of water would be pumped daily into the Annapurna project using four motors at Mid Manair.

Published: 06th December 2019 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: The people of Siddipet district have been waiting eagerly for Kaleshwaram water which is scheduled to reach in the next 10 days. Conceived to harness the floodwaters of the Godavari, the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project aims to make Telangana drought-free and irrigate one crore acres.

The Annapurna Reservoir (Ananthagiri) has been constructed on 2,800 acres of land with a capacity of 3.5 tmcft bordering Siddipet-Sircilla and soon the project would be filled with Kaleshwaram waters from Mid Manair which is 11 km away.

The Siddipet district administration has been expediting necessary works to fill the project in view of Finance Minister T Harish Rao’s announcement that Kaleshwaram water would reach Annapurna Reservoir by December 15.

Annapurna Project deputy engineer V Devender explained that 1 tmcft of water would be pumped daily into the Annapurna project using four motors at Mid Manair.

He said Kaleshwaram water will flow from Mid Manair through an underground tunnel which is 7.6 km in length and from there, water would be pulled through gravity for another 3 km.

Ananthagiri village in Sircilla district and Kottaguttapally village in Siddipet district have been completely submerged owing to the project.

Oustees from these villages have been concerned that full compensation has not been provided to them by the government. 

Deputy engineer Devender said that around 61 tanks and ponds would be filled through canals under Bejjanki and Chinna Kodur mandals of Siddipet district.

However, he said that construction of canals has not been completed in all the villages and added that water would be filled in 50 per cent of the villages and by next Kharif, all the tanks would be filled in remaining villages.

There is enough water in most of the tanks of the Siddipet district as a result of late monsoon. Initially, 2 tmc ft of water would be drawn from Mid Manair. After four to five days, water would be released into Ranganaik Sagar, he said.

Works being expedited
Siddipet district administration has been expediting works to fill Annapurna Reservoir in view of Finance Minister T Harish Rao’s announcement that Kaleshwaram water would reach the dam by December 15

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kaleshwaram water Kaleshwaram water siddipet Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project Annapurna Reservoir Mid Manair
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People standing in queues to buy onions. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)
Andhra Pradesh: Demand for subsidised onions cause stampede like situation
This class 11 student wins praise for translating 's speech in Malayalam
Gallery
The four accused in the rape-murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were gunned down by the police in the wee hours on Friday at the very spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. The incident, which created shock and horror,
 All accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder case shot dead by police: Nirbhaya's mother to Shashi Tharoor, here are the reactions
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp