Siddipet to receive Kaleshwaram water in ten days

SIDDIPET: The people of Siddipet district have been waiting eagerly for Kaleshwaram water which is scheduled to reach in the next 10 days. Conceived to harness the floodwaters of the Godavari, the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project aims to make Telangana drought-free and irrigate one crore acres.

The Annapurna Reservoir (Ananthagiri) has been constructed on 2,800 acres of land with a capacity of 3.5 tmcft bordering Siddipet-Sircilla and soon the project would be filled with Kaleshwaram waters from Mid Manair which is 11 km away.

The Siddipet district administration has been expediting necessary works to fill the project in view of Finance Minister T Harish Rao’s announcement that Kaleshwaram water would reach Annapurna Reservoir by December 15.

Annapurna Project deputy engineer V Devender explained that 1 tmcft of water would be pumped daily into the Annapurna project using four motors at Mid Manair.

He said Kaleshwaram water will flow from Mid Manair through an underground tunnel which is 7.6 km in length and from there, water would be pulled through gravity for another 3 km.

Ananthagiri village in Sircilla district and Kottaguttapally village in Siddipet district have been completely submerged owing to the project.

Oustees from these villages have been concerned that full compensation has not been provided to them by the government.

Deputy engineer Devender said that around 61 tanks and ponds would be filled through canals under Bejjanki and Chinna Kodur mandals of Siddipet district.

However, he said that construction of canals has not been completed in all the villages and added that water would be filled in 50 per cent of the villages and by next Kharif, all the tanks would be filled in remaining villages.

There is enough water in most of the tanks of the Siddipet district as a result of late monsoon. Initially, 2 tmc ft of water would be drawn from Mid Manair. After four to five days, water would be released into Ranganaik Sagar, he said.

Works being expedited

