Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy praises Akbar at PAC meet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy congratulated Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman and AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi during the first meeting of the PAC held here on Thursday.

Speaker Pocharam said that right from 1958 it was a tradition that the PAC chairman post was given to the Opposition leader. Stating that giving the PAC chairman’s post to the Opposition leader is a tradition that has been in practice since 1958, the Pocharam said that the PAC would examine whether the government departments were spending money as per the budgetary allocations or not.

The Council chairman, meanwhile, asked Akbaruddin Owaisi to meet frequently and give his valuable suggestions.