Telangana High Court to hear suo moto PIL on government hostels

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court will hear a suo motu PIL case based on a news item published recently in a vernacular daily regarding the pathetic conditions in social welfare hostels in the State.

About one lakh SC, ST and BC students staying in government hostels located in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts have been suffering due to lack of basic amenities.

After going through the contents of the news item, Justice P Naveen Rao of the High Court wrote a letter to the Chief Justice requesting him to take up the news item as a public interest litigation.

Responding to the request, Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan treated the news item as a taken up PIL case seeking directions to the respondent authorities to provide adequate amenities in the social welfare hostels.

The matter will come up for hearing next week.