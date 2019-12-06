Home States Telangana

‘Telangana set to become one-stop shop for industries’

Adding to that, Telangana is the top state regarded for its 'ease of business'.

corporate, business, background checks

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Urging companies to set up manufacturing units in Telangana, Principal Secretary for IT & C Jayesh Ranjan stated that the State is all set to become the one-stop shop for industries to provide innovation, research, software development and manufacturing hardware, especially with TWorks coming up in the next four months.

Speaking at the launch of manufacturing company Shure’s software development centre in the city on Thursday, he said, “The Central government’s plan to reduce corporate taxes has resulted in huge investments and participation by international organisations in terms of investment and engagement.

Adding to that, Telangana is the top state regarded for its ‘ease of business’. We want to provide an ecosystem for organisations to set up a multi-pronged version of their business, including innovation, skill, software and hardware necessities.”

“We would like to urge companies who have partnered with us to set up software development centres to bring in their hardware manufacturing counterparts to the State to contribute to the ecosystem,” he added.

Shure Incorporated, a US-based company dealing in microphones and audio electronics, has expanded its presence in India by establishing a new facility in the city in over 40,000 sq ft, with close to 70-80 engineers and multiple research labs.

This is the second Shure facility in India after the Company opened a sales and marketing office in Bangalore in 2018, and their second-largest research and development centre in the world after Chicago.

The new centre will also strengthen Shure’s existing partnership with TCS.

