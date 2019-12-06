Telangana State RTC leaders fight pressure to end unions

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State RTC workers unions have been sent into a tizzy once again as the corporation’s management released a declaration form on Thursday, urging them to state that they would not hold union elections for a period of two years.

The declaration form reads, “We serve in various positions of the depot and this is to inform that we are setting up a Worker’s Welfare Council for fast track resolution of our problems. We are confident in that working for us, so kindly do no hold trade union elections for at least two years.” The form had a space for signatures and was directed to the Labour Commissioner.

The letter was circulated among employees across all depots, under the supervision of the depot managers.

It was undertaken after representatives from the CMO had met with the workers and announced the formation of a council for addressing their issues.

However, the sudden move has not gone down well with the unions, with the Employees union immediately launching a depot-wide dharna in protest.

TSRTC JAC 1 leader K Hanumanth Mudiraj appealed to union leaders to remain united and not sign the document.

“Even when we had unions, it took us nearly 55 days to resolve the issue. If they take away unions now, then the workers will drown,” he said.

JAC leader K Raji Reddy also stated that the move must desist as it was not in tune with the Central government’s rules on labour and unionisation. Forming unions are part of basic labour rights, and must not be taken away at any cost, he observed.

The unions are now appealing for elections to be held immediately to elect a recognised union that can engage with workers and management on behalf of each other.

The previous union’s term ended in August 2018 and fresh elections were delayed due to the State and General elections. Meanwhile, officials note that even though there was pressure from the unions not to sign the papers, several employees had done so.