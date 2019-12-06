Telangana to get first Deemed to be University in Hanamkonda

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has issued a notification granting provisional status of Deemed to be University under General Category to Chaitanya Degree College (Autonomous) in Hanamkonda, for a period of five years. This will be the first Deemed to be University in Telangana since the formation of the State.

With the change in status, the college will be renamed as Chaitanya Institute of Science and Technology and will have eight departments.

A set of 15 conditions pertaining to academic and infrastructural works have been laid down by the Ministry that have to be fulfilled within the five-year period, only after which the Deemed to be University status will be permanently accorded.